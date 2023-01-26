Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi coming to Dhaka as convocation speaker of Canadian University of Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Indian child rights activist Kailas Satyarthi is coming to Dhaka to share his experience and thoughts with the students of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) as a convocation speaker at the first convocation of the university.

University Chancellor and President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest at this convocation. The gala event will take place on 31 January at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, reads a press release. 

The university family is very excited as it is the 1st ever convocation for them. Degree holders are eagerly waiting to receive their degrees from the chancellor.

Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canadian University of Bangladesh Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said, "The convocation day is a special milestone for us. We are really fortunate to have the president as chief guest and a Nobel laureate as a convocation Speaker. I am thankful to everyone associated with CUB including our faculties, staffs, students and alumni."

Dr Sarafat also said, " We are building our permanent campus at Purbachal in an environment-friendly atmosphere. Along with facilitated labs, studios, libraries, theatres, and study zones, there will also be student lounges, leisure areas, gym, food lounges, etc. The aesthetic permanent campus of the university is following world-class architectural design."

Professor H M Jahirul Haque, vice chancellor of the university said, "This arrangement has been made to complete the educational life of the students. It is the biggest joyous day for our beloved students to attend convocation with Hon'ble Chancellor and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. And so, the university authority is organising the program with best possible effort. This is really a historic moment for us."

Canadian University of Bangladesh has modern programmes like- Shipping and Maritime Science, BBA, MBA and EMBA, CSE, EEE, LL.B, English, Media Communication and Journalism and it also offers masters in Maritime Transportation and Logistics. The university has been providing various scholarship opportunities for its students from its inception. This institution is having direct affiliation with various business and research institutes. The curriculum of the university is aligned with various universities of North America.

