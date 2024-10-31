No new residential gas connections, Titas Gas urges public to avoid misinformation

31 October, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:03 pm

Titas Gas Authority has issued an advisory regarding the provision of new gas connections or load increases for residential households, which is currently suspended according to government directives. Any recent reports circulating in certain media or social platforms about the availability of new residential gas connections are false and unfounded.

The authority has raised concerns over fraudulent groups who are deceiving the public by falsely promising new residential gas connections and extorting money. Titas Gas Authority urges everyone to remain cautious of these schemes and, if needed, to contact the respective gas distribution company for accurate information.

Public is kindly advised to disregard any claims about new gas connections and reach out to authorised channels for clarification.

Titas Gas

