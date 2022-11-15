No irregularities in selection of cabin crew for VVIP flights: Biman

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has claimed that there have been no irregularities in the selection of cabin crew for VVIP flights.

Protesting a media report, the state-flag carrier, in a notice on Tuesday (15 November), explained that a 13-member cabin crew with vetting clearance was initially selected for VVIP flight duties.

The selected crew primarily left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.40am on 13 November on a London-bound BG201 flight.

However, on 13 November, Biman's security department directed not to assign three out of the selected 13 members on a VVIP flight due on 16 November.

The authorities replaced the identified three with others who have the vetting clearance for the 16 November flight.