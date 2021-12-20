No data charge on upay app use by Banglalink customers

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 12:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Upay, the fastest-growing mobile financial service provider in the country and mobile phone operator Banglalink is jointly bringing an innovative solution allowing Banglalink customers to make financial transactions through the upay app without incurring any mobile internet cost.

Besides, Banglalink customers will also avail cash rewards up to Tk50 and 1 GB internet data pack after successful self-registration through upay app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store, reads a press release.

Moreover, Banglalink users will enjoy 1 GB bonus internet data upon purchasing a special pack comprising of 1 GB internet data and 25 minutes talk time at the cost of Tk44 from the upay app.

With the latest partnership, customers of three major mobile phone operators - Grameephone, Robi and Banglalink will be able to use the upay app free of internet cost.

Launched on 17 March, 2021, upay is the mobile financial service brand of UCB Fintech Company Limited, a subsidiary of the United Commercial Bank. Upay services can be accessed through upay app and USSD *268#.

Customers can enjoy a range of services including, fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net and other value-added financial services. Upay has more than 100,000 agent network across the country.

