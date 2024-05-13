NMST gives over Tk7 lakh to six science clubs

The National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) has recently distributed grant cheques worth a total of Tk7.20 lakh to six science clubs across the country for scientific publication and science practice.

NMST Director General Mohammad Munir Chowdhury handed over cheques to the representatives of these science clubs, reads a press statement on Sunday (12 May).

Among the recipient clubs, Tk1.70 lakh was given to Rajshahi University Science Club and Jahangirnagar University Science Club for publication of science magazines; Tk1.50 lakh to Dhaka University Science Society for celebrating Career Festival in Domestic Research-2024; Tk1.50 lakh to Barguna Science Society for a large-scale space camp in Barguna and Tk1.50 lakh for organising Science Olympiad; Tk1 lakh to BUET Robotics Society for organising 'Robo Carnival-2024'; and Tk1.50 lakh was given to the Department of Gene Engineering and Biotechnology of University of Chittagong for organising the 'International Biotechnology Conference-2024'.

With the aim of encouraging science practice, the NMST sponsors the innovative work of science organisations in the country at different times.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Munir Chowdhury said, "Youths should always be engaged in science, environmental protection and humanitarian work. If they stay idle, they get confused, go astray, and lose their values.

"The NMST is doing nation-building work in a wide area of the country. Not only in educational institutions but also in science clubs with a noble goal encouraging young people in various innovative and creative activities and involving them in the practice of knowledge."