NMST celebrates Victory Day: Competition for children

Corporates

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 04:15 pm

NMST celebrates Victory Day: Competition for children

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
NMST celebrates Victory Day: Competition for children

The National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) has celebrated 53rd victory day by arranging a grand competition for children and allowing free tickets for the citizens to visit the museum today (16 December). 

A huge number of children have participated in the program with their parents. In the prize-giving ceremony for the competitors Muhammad Munir Chowdhury, DG, NMST has urged the guardians to promote a sense of patriotism and integrity in the minds of the children.

Children should be motivated by patriotism from their childhood and parents should be the role models of honesty and patriotism before their children. Morality and integrity have been decreasing in our society with great concern hurting the values of struggle for independence. Don't encourage the children to go to Europe-America to get a lavish and aristocratic life. Parents should apply their strong surveillance and monitoring to develop the academic careers of their children so that they become scientists, researchers, doctors, engineers, BCS officers, and army officers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The country needs dedicated sons of the soil for national integration and development. The sense of corruption should be uprooted from childhood to upgrade national integrity. Twelve children from different classes were given prizes for winning the competition and all the participants were awarded special gifts from NMST.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

9h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

3h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

4h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

5h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories