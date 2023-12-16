NMST celebrates Victory Day: Competition for children

The National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) has celebrated 53rd victory day by arranging a grand competition for children and allowing free tickets for the citizens to visit the museum today (16 December).

A huge number of children have participated in the program with their parents. In the prize-giving ceremony for the competitors Muhammad Munir Chowdhury, DG, NMST has urged the guardians to promote a sense of patriotism and integrity in the minds of the children.

Children should be motivated by patriotism from their childhood and parents should be the role models of honesty and patriotism before their children. Morality and integrity have been decreasing in our society with great concern hurting the values of struggle for independence. Don't encourage the children to go to Europe-America to get a lavish and aristocratic life. Parents should apply their strong surveillance and monitoring to develop the academic careers of their children so that they become scientists, researchers, doctors, engineers, BCS officers, and army officers.

The country needs dedicated sons of the soil for national integration and development. The sense of corruption should be uprooted from childhood to upgrade national integrity. Twelve children from different classes were given prizes for winning the competition and all the participants were awarded special gifts from NMST.