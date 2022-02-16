NLI First Mutual Fund to be converted into open-ended fund 

Corporates

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:23 pm

NLI First Mutual Fund (NLI1STMF) has hosted a unitholders' meeting to decide the fate of the fund that has ended its 10-year tenure as a closed-end mutual fund on 6 February. 

In the meeting held Wednesday (16 February), the unitholders voted on a proposal to convert the fund into an open-ended fund, reads a press release.  

Unitholders representing 69.29% units of the fund cast their votes.  99.93% of the votes went in favour of the proposal. The fund will now restart its journey as an open-ended fund after approvals from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The unitholders' meeting was presided over by Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the trustee of the fund. 

Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of ICB spoke at the meeting as the chief guest.  

Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed, Chairman and Shahidul Islam, CEO of VIPB Asset Management Company, the asset manager of the fund, and  Probir Chandra Das, CFO of National Life Insurance Company, the sponsor of the fund also spoke.

NLI1STMF was listed on Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on 6 February 2012 with an initial size of Tk45.8 crore. 

The fund has paid a total cash dividend amounting to Tk52.1 crore in its 10-year life.  

As of 6 February, the fund's size in terms of total net asset value (NAV) at market value was Tk75.2 crore. 

The fund generated annualised compound rate of return of 14.01% in its 10-year life whereas, the index return of DSE (DGEN and DSEX) return of the same period was 4.93%.

