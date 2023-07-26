NITER Debating Society to organise debating festival

NITER Debating Society (NITER DS) is going to organize a debating festival (NITER IV 2023), for establishing NITER's existence in the competitive debating circuit.

NITER DS, are organizing this national debate festival in the lively green campus of 13 acres to provide an opportunity to embrace debate in a new form, reads a press release.

Alongside skilled judges and fair adjudication, we will strive to create a welcoming environment for all the free thinkers and verbal warriors.

Around 32 teams from all over Bangladesh are coming together this Friday 28 July and 29 July for a clash for the ages. A tournament to remember and a new pedestal for young minds to flourish.