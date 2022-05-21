Nissan launches new SUV 'Magnite' in Bangladesh

21 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Nissan today launched the powerful, all-new Nissan Magnite in Bangladesh.

The award-winning B-SUV offers a smooth, confident driving experience, with a distinctive, muscular presence that projects a bold statement on the streets.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki was present at the launching event as the chief guest and also unveiled the model.

Managing Director of Pacific Motors Ltd. Intekhab Mahmud, Deputy Director-Farzana Khan, Assistant Director-Md. Najimul Haque and other Directors, department heads and senior officials of the company were present at the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that the per capita income of Bangladesh has reached $2,824 while it would soon reach $3,000.

"It's really the starting point of modernization in Bangladesh," Naoki said adding that in the next three to five years, the market of domestic cars in Bangladesh is really going to be higher.

He also noted that the Japan's automobile brand Nissan is leading the trend of modernization in Bangladesh.

Managing Director of Pacific Motors Intekhab Mahmud said that they are targeting lower CC cars to match the purchasing power of the common people.
Deputy Director of Pacific Motors Farzana Khan said that per unit cost of this 1000 CC Magnite would be Taka 30.50 lakh while its mileage would be 15 to 17 kilometer per liter.
 
With a compelling combination of 'Carismatic' design and solid performance, the all-new Nissan Magnite further strengthens Nissan's footprint in Bangladesh, catering to the market's growing demand for SUVs with an expanded offering.

Bangladesh is also the latest addition to the Magnite's 15 export markets - a list that includes Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, Nissan Magnite has come to represent the best of Nissan's global SUV heritage. Its versatile build, advanced technology and exceptional range of safety features has seen it emerge as one of our most-coveted offerings in recent years.

As the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the Nissan Magnite recently celebrated the production of 50,000 units, achieving this milestone within 15 months despite the impact of COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage.

 

