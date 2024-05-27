Nippon Paint introduces Auto Refinish with aim to revolutionise automotive finishing in Bangladesh

27 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
In a bid to revolutionise automotive finishing in Bangladesh, paint company Nippon Paint has introduced "Auto Refinish".

Claiming to be the No-1 paint company in the Asia Pacific and No-4 globally, Nippon Paint, in a press statement today (27 May), said it brings unparalleled expertise and advanced technology to Bangladesh's dynamic automotive market.

"Committed to excellence and innovation, we unveil a comprehensive range of auto refinish products tailored to meet Bangladeshi customers' unique needs," stated the press statement.

As the total coating expert, Nippon Paint offers solutions for every surface.

"Currently, we produce & sell coatings for decorative, protective, industrial, and motorcycle applications all over Bangladesh. To expand our reach and cater to all segments, Nippon Paint will soon introduce all our innovative coatings to the Bangladesh market. Launching of Auto Refinish will expedite our objective towards this goal," said the press statement.

Nippon Paint General Manager Chen Lee Siong said, "Our mission is to unveil the unparalleled excellence of Nippon Paint Auto Refinish products to our esteemed customers, while pioneering the development of the auto refinish market in Bangladesh. By harnessing our global expertise and cutting-edge technology, we will deliver a seamless and enriching experience that sets new standards of quality and service."

The company's flagship 8100 Ultra Express Clearcoat is renowned for its rapid drying time, allowing for polishing within 30 minutes.

"Complementing this, we offer high-gloss, UV-protected medium/high solid clear coats, epoxy primers, surfaces, and thinners/reducers to meet diverse finishing needs. Our one-step polishing compound, the 920 ULTRA-CUT COMPOUND, significantly enhances gloss in much less time than traditional methods, boasting a fourfold increase in efficiency.

At Nippon Paint, we prioritise customer needs without compromising on quality, ensuring every product meets the highest performance standards," said the company.

