Nippon Paint Bangladesh inaugurates new finished goods warehouse

21 August, 2023, 02:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nippon Paint Bangladesh inaugurated their new warehouse in Manikganj to facilitate its growth and improve product delivery to customers.

Nippon Paint Bangladesh has constructed this FG warehouse facility of 26,000 SFT and is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the safe and efficient storage and distribution of paint products, in Manikgong which is their Factory as well, reads a press release. 

It will allow Nippon Paint Bangladesh to expand its distribution network to reach even more customers nationwide.

'We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and service, and this new warehouse is a testament to our commitment. We are dedicated to working hard to become the market leader in Bangladesh.' said Rajesh Sircar, deputy general manager,  Nippon Paint Bangladesh.

Nippon Paint has its own manufacturing plant in Manikganj and is now expanding the area of the factory from five acres to nine acres with a view to facilitating future growth. 

The company runs its business across the country through more than 2,000 dealers and has the third-largest network of Colour-Creation Machines.It has eight distribution centers with each in Dhaka, Cumilla, Sylhet, Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna, Bogura and Mymensingh.

"We are confident that we can reach number two in the next three years, and our target will be to reach number one. Launching this warehouse is a step towards that goal, and we are excited to see what the future holds", said Yaw Seng Heng, group managing director, Nippon Paint Malaysia group, who also visited Bangladesh recently and inaugurated this warehouse with other top officials.

 

