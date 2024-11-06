Nineteen best economic reporters receive awards

The Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Nagad, a leading digital financial service of the Bangladesh Postal Department, have jointly conferred awards on 19 economic reporters at a grand award ceremony, recognising their outstanding contributions to economic journalism.

Chief Guest Honourable Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Special Guest Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, and Guest of Honour Nagad Board's Chairman Khan Ahmed Sayeed Murshid handed over crests and prize money to the winners at the "ERF-Nagad Best Reporting Award" ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Tuesday. The award ceremony, attended by Nagad Administrator Muhammad Badiuzzaman Dider and fellow board members and administrators, brought together journalists, industry leaders, and policymakers to emphasise the critical role of quality reporting across various economic sectors, which is essential for driving the country's growth.

The award winners are Fakhrul Islam Harun (Prothom Alo), Jebun Nesa Alo (The Business Standard), Rajib Ahmed (Prothom Alo), Iqbal Ahsan (Channel 24), Md Ismail Ali (Daily Sharebiz), Ahsan Habib Rasel (The Daily Star), Babu Kamruzzaman (News 24), Obaidullah Rony (Samakal), Sadrul Hasan (UNB), Doulot Akter Mala (The Financial Express), Tauhid Hossain Papon (Jamuna Television), Md Shofiqul Islam (Dhaka Post), Sajjadur Rahman (The Business Standard), Arifur Rahman (Prothom Alo), Salah Uddin Mahmud (The Business Standard), Ziadul Islam (Amader Shomoy), Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajol (Prothom Alo), Razu Ahmed (Daily Kalbela), and Sushanta K Sinha (Ekattor Television).

ERF president Refayet Ullah Mirdha presided over the ceremony, and ERF general secretary Abul Kashem facilitated the introductions for the programme's executive panel.