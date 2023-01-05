Nilufer Zafarullah reelected ESTCDT chair, Salma Karim vice chair

05 January, 2023, 03:45 pm
Architect Nilufer Zafarullah has been reelected as the chairman of the Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) for a period of two years starting January 2023. 

Besides, Salma Karim was elected as the vice chairman of the trust for the same period. Salma Karim replaces Md Tanveer Madar. 

The election for the positions was held in the second week of December 2022, reads a press release.

ESTCDT was established in 1992 as a philanthropic body with a strong commitment to take Bangladesh's higher education to global standards. Under ESTCDT, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) was founded in 1993 in Dhaka and the Chittagong Independent University (CIU) in 2013.

Nilufer Zafarullah was a member of the 9th and 10th parliament. She served as the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during 2012-13. She is also the chairperson of Midland Bank Ltd. 

An architect by profession, she has been making remarkable contributions to the education and development sectors of Bangladesh for more than 25 years.

Salma Karim was the president of the Commonwealth Women's Association when she was living abroad with her husband Late Ambassador MM Rezaul Kaim. Since her return to Bangladesh, she has been a member of the Inner Wheel Club, a sister concern of the Rotary Club. Currently, she is the editor of IWC at Gulshan. She is a member of the Kurmitola Golf Club, Gulshan Club and Gulshan Ladies' Community Club.

 

