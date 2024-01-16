Nikkei cuisine unveiled for the first time ever in Bangladesh at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Photo: Courtesy

In a groundbreaking culinary experience, Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel proudly introduces Nikkei cuisine by the renowned Maestro Chef Benny Rifai.

Marking the first of its kind in Bangladesh, visitors can savor the exquisite fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors at the hotel's Sear, which is a signature fine dining experience restaurant located at the 18th floor of the hotel. Nikkei cuisine, celebrated for its innovative blend of traditions, promises a gastronomic adventure curated by Chef Benny Rifai's expertise.

Guests are invited to indulge in a symphony of flavors, where each dish is a masterpiece crafted with precision and creativity.

Photo: Courtesy

This culinary collaboration at Sear, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, invites locals and visitors to embark on a memorable journey through the harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary artistry.