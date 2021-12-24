Niaz Elite reelected Junior Chamber president

Niaz Morshed Elite has been elected as the president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh on Friday (24 December).

The general meeting of JCI was held at a hotel in the capital where the announcement was made.

The association's former President Sarah Khan acted as the election commissioner, reads a press release.

Niaz Morshed Elite is currently serving as the executive director of Nagad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said "I am grateful to the honourable voters of JCI Bangladesh for their faith in me. I want to work in line with the policy of the organisation, and will also work for improving the entrepreneurial skills of today's youth."

The rest of the committee for the year 2022 was also declared in the meeting.