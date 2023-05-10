NHRC submits annual report to president 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted its annual report 2022 to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

An eight-member delegation of the NHRC called on the President at Bangabhaban in Dhaka and submitted the to him on Tuesday (0 May), reads a press release.

Chairman of the NHRCB Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed apprised the President of the various aspects of the report in the meeting.

The President appreciated the overall activities of the National Human Rights Commission.

