NHFIL appints Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its MD

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 06:40 pm

NHFIL appints Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its MD

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 06:40 pm
NHFIL appints Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its MD

National Housing Finance and Investments Ltd. (NHFIL) has appointed Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its managing director (MD).

According to an official notification published by NHFL on Saturday, Mohammad Shamsul Islam has been granted tenure of 3 and it has already taken effect from Friday. 

Mohammad Shamsul Islam joined NHFL as additional managing director in February 2021.

Upon the retirement of the immediate past Managing Director, the Board of Directors appointed Mohammad Shamsul Islam for the post.

Before joining as Additional Managing Director, he was Deputy Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Limited from May 2017.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam / NHFIL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident