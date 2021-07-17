NHFIL appints Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its MD

National Housing Finance and Investments Ltd. (NHFIL) has appointed Mohammad Shamsul Islam as its managing director (MD).

According to an official notification published by NHFL on Saturday, Mohammad Shamsul Islam has been granted tenure of 3 and it has already taken effect from Friday.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam joined NHFL as additional managing director in February 2021.

Upon the retirement of the immediate past Managing Director, the Board of Directors appointed Mohammad Shamsul Islam for the post.

Before joining as Additional Managing Director, he was Deputy Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Limited from May 2017.