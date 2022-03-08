Nexus Television organises women entrepreneurs fair

To celebrate World Women's Day Nexus Television organised a two-day women entrepreneurs fair.

The fair will be held from 11am to 9pm on 8-9 March on the rooftop of Nexus Television's office in Dhaka's Gulshan, reads a press release.

The Women entrepreneur's fair was inaugurated by Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad on Tuesday.

Thirty-five women entrepreneurs will exhibit their products and share their experience and struggle of becoming an entrepreneur, adds the statement.

The fair is being organised by Nexus Television and Uddipan with the help of Universal Medical College and Hospital and Limestone Hajj Group.

The social media partners of this fair are We, Her E Trade, We can, and Brand Cart.