NextGen Leaders Job Readiness Summit 2021 kicks off

NextGen Leaders is a nationwide skill development programme with a vision to empower the students of Bangladesh and to make them job-ready.

CKH Network organised a9-day summit that began on 1 December with the aim of addressing the current youth unemployment issue in Bangladesh, and alleviating the widespread uncertainty among students by aiding them in developing their skills and confidence, as well as providing them with job-placement opportunities.

The summit is titled, "Bangladesh Finance Presents NextGen Leaders Job Readiness Summit" was organised in association with The Business Standard, Nestle, Milo, Nescafe, Maggie, and SSG, reads a press release.

Around 16,000 people have registered to attend the virtual summit, who will participate in the three sessions beginning at 6 pm every day.

More than 60 seasoned professionals from home and abroad will speak about 8 different industries during the first 8 days of the summit, delivering rare insights and information to give participants the right guidance in building their careers.

The biggest attraction, however, is the 9th day, which is a day-long job fair along with a seminar titled "ICT for Digital Bangladesh," to be held at the campus of United International University.

More than 30 organisations will participate in the job fair, with over 200 vacancies to apply for.

The job fair has been designed around diverse sectors— Finance & Banking, Supply Chain & Logistics, HR Management, Marketing, Brand & Advertising, Entrepreneurship and Freelancing, RMG & Textile, Sales, Distribution & Relationship Management, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals, and ICT. Job seekers will be able to find their desired positions by visiting the companies at the job fair and proving their eligibility through face-to-face interviews.

On 30 November, a press conference was held at the CKH Network Gulshan office, where founder and CEO Coach Kamrul Hasan remarked, "A unique set of problems is prevalent in today's job market, where there are abundant job openings yet millions of unemployed youth. This summit is our initiative to deliver unique solutions to those problems and bridge the gap."

Last year, CKH network successfully hosted the first virtual Big Event in Bangladesh, "Next Gen Leaders Virtual Summit", for the career development of the younger generation amid the pandemic period. This eight-day summit was joined by 98 national and international speakers, 12,000 students, and representatives from over 100 universities.