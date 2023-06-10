Nextblock Autoclaved signs deal with HBRI to work to develop modern AAC block

10 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
AAC block manufacturer 'Nextblock Autoclaved' has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the 'Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI)', an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, to conduct research and develop guidelines on modern AAC in order to enhance the standard of the building and construction sector in Bangladesh.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was held in presence of HBRI Principal Research Officer Nafizur Rahman and Nextblock Autoclaved Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad, reads a press release.

According to the MOU, 'Nextblock Autoclaved' has handed over a Tk1 lakh cheque to HBRI's Director General, Mohammad Ashraful Alam to support HBRI's research activities for exploring development opportunities & proper usage of eco-friendly AAC block-Nextblock Autoclaved.

Nextblock Autoclaved Chairman Joarder Nowsher Ali and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Emran were in attendance, as were Principal Research Engineer- Mohammad Parvez Khadem.

The Eco-Friendly Green Bricks Ltd., a joint venture of Tilottoma Group and Shanghai Chaoheng Investment Co., has been producing ACC blocks under the Nextblock Autoclaved brand to promote environmentally friendly construction materials in Bangladesh.

According to Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad, "Nextblock Autoclaved develops AAC blocks to promote green construction manufacturing techniques. It plays a significant role against soil erosion & ensures no harmful gas emission in production. To create a sustainable future, we must consider our planet and the environment."

Nextblock Autoclaved CEO - Mohammad Emran said, "AAC is fire resistant for roughly 4.5 hours at 1,250° Celsius owing to the porous structure. This is also soundproof (up to 38dB)." He also added that, "Due to the AAC's improved thermal efficiency, it is at least 5 degrees celsius cooler in hot summer."

