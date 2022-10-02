Next vision for ICT division is to create a smart generation: Palak

As part of continued effort to boost problem solving and research skill among Bangladeshi students, Samsung R&D Institute Bangladesh (SRBD) successfully organised its third Coding Contest for University Students.

More than 1608 students/problem solvers from 65 leading public and private universities of Bangladesh participated in the contest, reads a press release.

The contest was held in three stages, 1st round was held on 16 August 2022 online where out 1,608 students and problem solvers did the registration. After the first round, 348 students ans problem solver qualified for the second round which held on 23 September 2022.

Top 50 participants from the 2nd round were invited for the Final round and it was held recently at SRBD premises where top 10 performing contestants were selected as winners. Md. Sabbir Rahman of BUET became the Champion of this contest.

Before the award giving ceremony, SRBD MD Wonmo Ku and State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP gave speeches to the participants.

Wonmo Ku expressed his gratitude of satisfaction for the successful organisation of this type of event and mentioned that SRBD also has been hosting this competition since 2018 to help find and support Bangladeshi SW Talents. He mentioned that Bangladeshi young engineers and problem solvers have huge potential, and if they can continue practice under proper guidance like SRBD, they can flourish their talent at Global Level.

Mr. Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared digital Bangladesh vision to the participants; and stated that SRBD is one of the leading R&D centers that played a key role in progress to create a "problem solving culture in Bangladesh". The Digital Bangladesh vision and inauguration of SRBD happened concurrently in 2010.

He expressed that under the Visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina, digital Bangladesh is no more a dream but a reality, and the next vision for ICT division to create a smart generation. At the end of his speech, he also awarded ten new "Made In Bangladesh" Laptops to the top ten winners of this code contest.

Later, top 10 winners were handed over award amount of Tk1,70,000. Among them, Md Sabbir Rahman of BUET became Champion wining award money of Tk50,000, Ayon Shahrier of Dhaka University as 1st Runner Up of winning Award money of Tk30000, Iftekhar Hakim Kaowsar BUET as 2nd Runner up of wining award money of Tk20,000 were handed over respectively.