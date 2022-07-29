Next Generation Bankers of Bangladesh holds first AGM

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 12:02 pm

Next Generation Bankers of Bangladesh holds first AGM

Next Generation Bankers of Bangladesh (NGBB), a platform of young professional bankers of the country, held its first annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday at a city hotel.

Formed in 2018, NGBB has become the foremost organisation of Bangladesh's banking community with over 15,000 young bankers.

The AGM meeting was chaired by Abdullah Al Faruk of State Bank of India and was convened by Sharif Mainul Islam of Trust Bank. 

Wasi Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury of Al Arafa Islami Bank, Rumana Jahir of Citizen Bank, Zakia Husnain of Trust Bank and Masum Billah of South Bangla Agricultural Bank spoke on the occasion.

Former banker of South East Bank Nihad Ferdous did the keynote presentation.

