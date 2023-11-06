Newlywed woman gets 200% cash voucher buying Walton fridge

Bithy Saha, a newlywed woman and a resident of Farmgate area in the capital, has been awarded with a 200 percent cash voucher as she bought a Walton brand refrigerator under the company's ongoing Digital Campaign Season 19.

With the cash voucher, she took various electronics products including TV, microwave oven, fan, blender etc.

Popular film actor Amin Khan has officially handed over the cash voucher to Bithy Saha at a program held at Mohakhali Walton Plaza on Sunday last (November 5, 2023).

The programme was attended, among others, by Divisional Credit Manager Zakir Hossen, Regional Sales Manager Abu Naser Prodhan, Regional Credit Manager Mizanur Rahman, Plaza Manager Al Amin Miah, Walton Refrigerator's Product Manager Md. Shohidul Islam and Brand Manager Md. Mostafizur Rahman.

In the Walton Digital Campaign Season-19, customers are offered maximum 200 percent cash voucher or sure cashback on the purchase of any model of Walton fridge from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform E-plaza. The benefits of this season are available for the period of 1st November to 31st December, 2023.

Hailed from Netrokona's Durgapur, Bithy Saha bought a Walton refrigerator from the Mohakhali Walton Plaza on November 4 at Tk48,690. Later, she received an SMS of getting 200% cash voucher soon after registering in the digital campaign.

Bithy Saha expressed her gratitude to the Walon authorities for this cash voucher benefit. She said, "With the given cash voucher, I took various electronics products for my home. I am very much happy with the benefits and Walton has become a trusted brand to all customers this way."

Amin Khan said that Walton is supplying international standard products enriched with the latest technology and feature. After meeting local demand, this company is also exporting its homemade products to over 40 countries around the world and that's pride for our nation.

Walton is moving forward by the trust and love of the customers and that's why Walton is providing various benefits over the years to its customers including cash vouchers and cashbacks."

According to Walton authorities, every fridge of the local brand is being marketed after getting quality testing certificates from the international standard Nusdat-Universal Testing Lab. Walton brand refrigerators have received several standard certifications at national and international level, including BSTI's 'Five Star' energy rating, ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ECHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc.

Walton fridge customers are enjoying one year replacement warranty, 12 years warranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service.

Customers are getting swift and best after sales service from 82 service centers across the country under the ISO certified Walton Service Management System.