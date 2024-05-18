Newly-elected leaders of KB Employees Union pay tribute at Bangabandhu's Mausoleum in Tungipara

Press Release

The newly-elected leaders of the Karmasangsthan Bank (KB) Employees Union (CBA) has laid floral wreaths and offered their respects at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

Present during the event were the newly-elected President of the union, Md Abdul Malek, Executive President Kinkar Saha, Vice President Md Atiqul Zaman, General Secretary Md Tipu Sultan, Joint Secretary Md Rehan Uddin Badal, Assistant General Secretary Md Badrul Islam, Organizational Secretary Md Alamgir Alam Rana, Assistant Organizational Secretary Md Kamal Hossain, reads a press release.

Also present were Treasurer Rabindra Nath Biswas, Office Secretary Md Moniruzzaman, Publicity Secretary Abu Saleh Md Mohiuddin, Women's Secretary Hamida Yasmin Suma, and Executive Members Mohammad Rashed, Md Jasim Uddin, Bibi Pad Dhar, Md Mofizul Islam Mofiz, Md Imamul Islam Rehan, Md Bulbul Islam, Md Arafat, and Md Jasim.