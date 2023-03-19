Newly elected DSE Board of Directors pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
19 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

Newly elected DSE Board of Directors pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Press Release
19 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:30 pm

The newly-elected Chairman and Board of Directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 19 March.

The newly-elected chairman of DSE Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu and newly-appointed member of the Board of Directors-Professor Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Md Afzal Hossain and Rubaba Daula laid wreaths at the portrait of the great architect of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release.

After the wreath laying, the chairman signed the commentary book kept in the Bangabandhu Bhavan and visited the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

DSE shareholder director Sharif Anwar Hossain, managing director (acting) M. Saifur Rahman Majumdar, Chief Financial Officer Sattik Ahmed Shah, Senior General Manager Md Chamiul Islam, Senior General Manager and Company Secretary Mohammad Asadur Rahman, and Deputy General Manager Md Shafiqur Rahman.

On 20 February, BSEC Dhaka University Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, Professor of Banking and Insurance Department of Dhaka University. Abdullah Al Mahmud, former Chairman (Secretary) of Bangladesh Trade and Traffic Commission Md Afzal Hossain and Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Rubaba Daula approved as independent directors of DSE.

DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

11h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

13h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

10h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

2h | TBS World
Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

4h | TBS World
How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

1h | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

3h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024