Newly elected DSE Board of Directors pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly-elected Chairman and Board of Directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 19 March.

The newly-elected chairman of DSE Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu and newly-appointed member of the Board of Directors-Professor Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Md Afzal Hossain and Rubaba Daula laid wreaths at the portrait of the great architect of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release.

After the wreath laying, the chairman signed the commentary book kept in the Bangabandhu Bhavan and visited the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

DSE shareholder director Sharif Anwar Hossain, managing director (acting) M. Saifur Rahman Majumdar, Chief Financial Officer Sattik Ahmed Shah, Senior General Manager Md Chamiul Islam, Senior General Manager and Company Secretary Mohammad Asadur Rahman, and Deputy General Manager Md Shafiqur Rahman.

On 20 February, BSEC Dhaka University Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, Professor of Banking and Insurance Department of Dhaka University. Abdullah Al Mahmud, former Chairman (Secretary) of Bangladesh Trade and Traffic Commission Md Afzal Hossain and Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Rubaba Daula approved as independent directors of DSE.