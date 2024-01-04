Newly elected board of directors of BMCCI meeting with Ambassador of Malaysia

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim, visited the BMCCI office to meet the newly elected board of directors of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI).

The newly elected President Sabbir A Khan, newly-elected former President Syed Almas Kabir, former President Syed Moazzam Hossain, Secretary General Md Motaher Hossain Khan and all the members of the new board were present in the introductory meeting, reads a press release. 

The High Commissioner met everyone and expressed hope that the new council will play an effective role in developing the trade relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia just like the previous council.

