Newly appointed Secretary of Financial Institutions Division receives a warm welcome
Md Abdur Rahman Khan has been appointed as the Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
Professor Dr Suborna Barua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB, Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Ms Mahmuda Akhter, CEO of IAMCL, Md Mofizur Rahman, CEO of ISTCL and Ms Mazeda Khatun, CEO of ICML expressed floral greetings and congratulations to Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, newly appointed Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.