Newly appointed Secretary of Financial Institutions Division receives a warm welcome 

Press Release 
21 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 04:52 pm

Md Abdur Rahman Khan has been appointed as the Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Professor Dr Suborna Barua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB, Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Ms Mahmuda Akhter, CEO of IAMCL, Md Mofizur Rahman, CEO of ISTCL and Ms Mazeda Khatun, CEO of ICML expressed floral greetings and congratulations to Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, newly appointed Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

 

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

