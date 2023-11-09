Newly appointed DU vice-chancellor congratulated by people from different walks of life

09 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University ASM Maksud Kamal officially took charge on 4 November 2023.

People from different walks of life congratulated the vice chancellor since assuming office.

In continuation of this, today (9 November 2023) in the afternoon, under the leadership of Director of Public Relations Department of Dhaka University Mahmud Alam, the officers and employees of the department extended warm wishes and congratulations to the vice-chancellor.

It should be noted that already the university's Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Teachers Association leaders, deans of Faculties, chairman of various departments, directors of Institutes, hall provosts, various offices, Dhaka University Alumni Association, various student organisations, social-cultural-professional organisations, leaders of various political parties, eminent persons and alumni from home and abroad, vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors of various universities congratulated the newly appointed DU VC.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Kamal expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to all. He sought the cooperation of all members of the university family to take Dhaka University to a unique height.

 

