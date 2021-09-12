New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh holds dessert making competition

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited celebrates dessert making competition 'Diploma Presents Master of Desserts Season 2', on Saturday, at capital's WaterFront Convention Hall.

Mr. Asifur Rouf, chief marketing officer of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited along with other officials was present at the event, says a press release.

Diploma has taken the initiative to bring all the passionate dessert makers under one platform.

The objective of the competition was to select the most passionate dessert maker who reflects artistic and aesthetic ideas in dessert making.

Diploma Instant Full Cream Milk Powder is a high-quality dairy product of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Ltd.

The whole selection process of the top 20 contestants took place digitally and after a vigorous round of selection, top 20 dessert recipes had been selected.

The winners were announced and awarded by Mr. Asifur Rouf, chief marketing officer of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Ltd.

 

