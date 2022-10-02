New York State Assembly honours Bengal Group Vice Chairman Md Jashim Uddin

The FBCCI president is the very first Bangladeshi business leader honored by the New York State Assembly for his exemplary service to career, community and families through his endless dedication for the betterment of general society

Photo: Courtesy
Bengal Group Vice Chairman and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has received prestigious "Honour" from New York State Assembly, the lower chamber of the New York State Legislature.

An event was held in this regard titled "Celebrating 50 years of relations between the United States and Bangladesh" in New York recently, reads a press release issued in this regard. 

Md Jashim Uddin is the very first Bangladeshi business leader, honoured by the New York State Assembly for his exemplary service to career, community and families through his endless dedication for the betterment of general society.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

According to the Vice Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, this event will open the door for upgrading the partnership between Bangladesh and the United States. He urged the third and fourth-generation Bangladeshis living in the USA to encourage Bangladeshi companies in emerging into the US market. 

Consul General of Bangladesh in New York Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman and NYC Court Judge Soma Syed also attended the event.

