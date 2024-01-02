New Year celebrated at Bank Asia

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Limited, flanked by honourable guest Farhana Karim, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice chairman, Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee, MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (Current Charge) of the bank, has celebrated the New Year 2024 by cutting a cake at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Other high officials of the bank were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.