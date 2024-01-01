New Year celebrated at Alliance Finance

01 January, 2024
New Year celebrated at Alliance Finance

Alliance Finance PLC arranged a programme for the employees to welcome the first day of the year 2024 at its corporate head office in Gulshan, Dhaka. 

Jowher Rizvi, chairman of Alliance Finance, opened the celebration event in presence of all the employees to mark the day full of activities, reads a press release. 

Among others, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer, Shahanur Rashid, head of Business, Wishva Wickramarachhi, chief finance officer, and other employees of Alliance Finance were present at the event.

