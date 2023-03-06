A new wave of travel services: Innovations from GoZayaan

GoZayaan is a name which is prominent in the Bangladeshi travel scene. The travel tech company does not just solely focus on bringing convenient travel services to Bangladeshi travelers, but rather they are concentrating their efforts on building a digital ecosystem of travel across the nation.

Keeping in sync with the brand slogan- "Go Limitless", GoZayaan has constantly kept innovating since the beginning of its journey. In a wave of new travel services, the GoZayaan app has even brought the option to "pay in cash" for online bookings. Today we discuss the various complexities of a rising travel start-up in a developing economy and how GoZayaan has been able to thrive through the many hurdles of a pandemic stricken nation through innovation.

The journey so far

GoZayaan started its journey back in 2017 with a vision to digitize the travel scene of Bangladesh. Starting with flights, the company soon added hotels and tours to its services. GoZayaan provided a platform where domestic hotels and tour operators received substantial presence in the digital space. This ensured visibility to foreign travelers as well as local ones.

To survive through the pandemic, GoZayaan onboarded many services to ensure the safest travel options for travelers. Travel insurance, travel advisory, Go-safe program, integrated RT-PCR tests with international flights - these were all initiatives launched by GoZayaan to ensure safe essential travels for all.

Having survived the pandemic, GoZayaan showed almost 12 times growth from its initial stages. The company acquired Pakistani online travel marketplace, FindMyAdventure in February, 2022. This was the first time for a Bangladeshi travel company to expand overseas and acquire a company in a foreign market.

Going forward

GoZayaan has come up with more solutions such as the 0% EMI, travel loan, baggage insurance etc. to make the travel booking experience more convenient. The brand even offers various value added services by partnering up with different lifestyle brands related to travel to provide the best benefits for travelers.

The most recent of GoZayaan's innovations is the pay in cash modality of payment. Due to fraudulent activities related to many e-commerce platforms, there is a general skepticism among consumers about spending large sums of money online. Many travelers still tend to be cynical during the last step of the booking process, which is the payment. To provide more transparency to the process, the GoZayaan app has made it possible to book flights online, but pay for the booking from the comfort of their own home. This is also convenient for travelers who are still not habituated with digital payments. GoZayaan has worked very hard and gone down to the root levels of consumer problems to make this possible.

GoZayaan constantly incorporates travelers' feedback into everything they do and improve their products everyday. The GoZayaan app is extremely user friendly and provides many conveniences which are unavailable when booked through a browser. This is why the company has been able to become a 360 degree travel solution. However, GoZayaan still believes there is a long way to go for Bangladesh to completely adapt to a digital travel ecosystem.

What's in the future for GoZayaan?

Currently operating in both Bangladesh and Pakistan, GoZayaan has seen a steady growth in both new and returning users. The brand campaign launched earlier in 2022 held a promise for travelers to "Go Limitless". The words inspire travelers to explore a world of limitless travel while undertaking the task of facilitating those desires.

Travel is for everyone, regardless of preferences. Some may prefer the quiet waves of the sea, while others crave the noise of a buzzing city. Travel shouldn't stop because of the lack of options or opportunity. GoZayaan is here to make those limitless dreams come true by offering every convenience when it comes to travel by using tech-led innovations.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored article