Chittagong Port Authority gets new tugboat

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:34 pm

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated a tugboat built by Western Marine Shipyard Ltd for the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) through an auspicious ceremony organised at the port on Sunday.

The tugboat "Kandari-06" is a 40 ton BP tug powered with 2740 KW main engines. 

Western Marine Shipyard received the work-order for building this tug at a value of around Tk37 crore through participation in international tender, WMShL said in a statement.

This tugboat will contribute to the swift handling of inbound and outbound ships in Chittagong Port. 

Earlier WMShL delivered a total 7 port utility vessels to Chittagong and Mongla ports which include two tugboats, three pilot vessels, one oily waste collection vessel and one fresh water tanker.

Last year on the 10th of January, during Mujib Prottaborton Dibosh, WMShL had exported two of total four units of 8000 DWT capacity largest cargo ships to neighboring India. 

By delivering this tugboat the following year, WMShL has made a remarkable contribution in the maritime sector and implementation of the government's blue economy concept.

