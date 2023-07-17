Future of travel experiences: Embracing the digital transformation of travel industry

There has been a recent wave of innovative digital services in travel.

For the past few years, travel has been redefined again and again. Focus has shifted from just leisure to sustainability, business, wellness etc.

The number of digital nomads and eco-travellers has seen an exponential rise. In the ever-evolving tourism sector- service providers need to be up to date with the needs of travellers.

At the turn of the century, travellers would pay a visit to the local travel agent for bookings. One had to rely on word-of-mouth recommendations to plan their itinerary.

However, breakthroughs in technology have revolutionised that scenario. One can sit at home and book flights, hotels or tours from their smartphones with a few simple clicks.

One of the pioneers of digitising travel in Bangladesh is GoZayaan . With cutting-edge technology and a bold approach towards innovation, GoZayaan has been redefining the travel experience for Bangladeshi travellers.

Travellers can simply open the app on their phones and get all their travel fixes in one place. However, technology and travel are both fast-moving fields.

GoZayaan has been constantly innovating to keep up with the travel needs of today. Today, the newest innovations from GoZayaan are discussed.

Pay digitally, but in cash

GoZayaan has made it possible to make digital transactions using cash. This innovation hasn't been seen before in the Bangladesh market. There is still cynicism surrounding making large transactions online presiding in Bangladesh.

To combat this issue, GoZayaan launched its "Pay in Cash" initiative.

Using this method of payment, users can pay using cash from the comfort of their own homes. The customers' booking will be held until a pickup agent arrives at his/her home to collect the due amount in cash.

Once the cash payment has been made, the booking is confirmed. A process like this minimises the fear of online transactions as well as helps to increase online travel bookings for GoZayaan.

A smart outlook towards travel

The user experience is of utmost importance for tech platforms. For a travel tech platform like GoZayaan , users must have a seamless booking experience.

To assure this, relevant teams sit with customers regularly to identify key pain points in the user journey.

Over time, GoZayaan has developed a vibrant environment that consistently strives for innovation and advancement. The company is deeply committed to enhancing the customer experience and continually surpassing its achievements.

In a world that is continually evolving, staying up to date with current trends is the only option. What is exceptionally challenging to surpass is a culture of dynamism and an unwavering commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience.

Hotel bookings redefined

One of the recent significant changes implemented by GoZayaan is a complete overhaul of its online hotel booking system.

With a selection of 700,000 local and international hotels, GoZayaan now boasts one of the largest hotel inventories among online travel platforms in Bangladesh.

The company has modernised the entire user experience when it comes to booking hotels.

The revamp includes various noteworthy enhancements, starting with an upgraded search function. Users can now refine their hotel search based on specific requirements and types of stay, such as couples, business travellers, families or solo travellers.

Furthermore, additional precise filtering options have been incorporated to enhance the search experience.

To further improve the filtering process, labels have been introduced. These labels provide information about the hotels, such as whether they are budget-friendly, popular or have specific discount percentages.

Accompanying ratings enable users to assess the previous guest ratings for each hotel easily.

The platform now clearly communicates any available discounts with each hotel and highlights refund policies.

Additionally, the house rules for each hotel are clearly stated, helping users avoid any unpleasant surprises or inconveniences during their stay.

From the beginning, GoZayaan has consistently pursued innovations and conducted experiments to enhance the user experience. New features and improvements being implemented on the platform every day stands as further proof of the statement.

With a customer-centric approach towards every task, GoZayaan has revolutionised the entirety of the travel booking experience.

Whether travellers want to go to the mountains or the sea - GoZayaan can be a one-stop vacation solution for all.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content.