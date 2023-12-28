New 'Swapn' outlet opens in Bashundhara residential area

28 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
In a grand ceremony on Thursday (28 September), 'Shwapno,' a prominent retail chain in the country, inaugurated its latest outlet at Ruppayan Shopping Square, Plot C/2, Block G, Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka.
 
The inauguration was attended by key figures from Swapn, including Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Operations Director Abu Nasher, and Business Director Sohail Tanveer Khan, reads a press release.
 
Notable personalities, including Bashundhara Group's Press and Media Adviser Mohammad Abu Taib, were also present.
 
The new outlet introduces month-long special offers and extends convenient home delivery services. To avail of home delivery, customers can contact 16469. 

Shwapno

