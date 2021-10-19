New startup ‘Sellz Up’ on verge of locking foreign backers

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 12:47 pm

Sellz Up, a concern of Shreshtho.com, has signed an MoU with a renowned company of investors from Dubai to promote entrepreneurship in the country.

The company has announced to invest up to $4.5 million, which now awaits official disclosure after the completion of the internal audit and necessary documentation.

The whole process is expected to be completed within the next 2-3 months, reads a press release.

Shreshtho.com CEO said "The process of foreign investment has gone a long way. We are working towards getting more investors onboard while the talks of collaborating with giants like Shopee & Amazon has gained some pace as well. We want to work for the people of this country. We are hopeful by the grace of almighty, and we are fully committed towards it.''

Shreshtho.com, a startup from Bangladesh, has been contributing to the progress towards the dream of Digital Bangladesh by delivering products and services to its customers. 

It introduced Sellz Up with the sole focus of turning unemployed talents into entrepreneurs. 

In order to address the adverse effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Shreshtho brought forth a new initiative - Sebok, digital home healthcare, telehealth and digital health insurance service.

