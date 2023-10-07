New 'Robusto' floor tiles make a splash in the domestic tiles market

07 October, 2023
An international quality tiles brand 'Robusto' has entered the local market.  Manufactured by the reputable company X-Ceramics, the 'Robusto' brand has entered the floor tiles market with a strong commitment to quality. 

Notably, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has attested to the quality control standards upheld by 'Robusto' tiles. The availability of 'Robusto' tiles has already extended across the nation, reaching various levels of distributors and making them accessible to customers in every region, reads a press release. 

X-Ceramics embarked on the journey to produce 'Robusto' floor tiles after more than two years of meticulous research. These tiles are versatile, finding applications in homes, offices, shopping malls, and factories. Under the slogan 'Uncompromised Safety, Unmatched Style,' the 'Robusto' brand promises not to compromise on artistic quality while ensuring slip resistance, stain resistance, and long-lasting durability. 

These tiles represent the latest innovation in the ceramic industry, constructed from the most advanced super-vitrified body, a groundbreaking technology pioneered by the X-Ceramics Group. Speaking of the X-Ceramics Group, it stands as a true pioneer in the Bangladeshi tiles industry with many innovative products. In addition to 'Robusto,' the company boasts four other esteemed brands: Xmonica, Xmonalisa, XAlexander, and Venus, each contributing to the rich tapestry of quality tile offerings in the market.

 

