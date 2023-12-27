New president, vice presidents of ICAB for 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has elected Mohammed Forkan Uddin FCA as President; and MBM Lutful Hadee FCA, Maria Howlader FCA and Md. Johirul Islam FCA as Vice Presidents of the Institute for the year -2024.

The new office bearers of ICAB were elected by the members of the Council at the Council Meeting held on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, which was presided over by the outgoing ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA.

Mohammed Forkan Uddin FCA will take over as the President of ICAB on 01 January 2024.

Short Profile of ICAB President 2024:

Mohammed Forkan Uddin FCA, is the Managing Partner of M M Rahman & Co., Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Russell Bedford International (UK). Earlier, he was a partner of Masih Muhith Haque & Co., Chartered Accountants a member firm of RSM International; and served as manager of Banco Finance & Investment Ltd.

He was one of the Vice Presidents of ICAB for the year 2020 and a Council Member of ICAB for the two consecutive terms.

Currently, he is the Chairman of Audit Committee and a Director of Board of Directors of Unique Hotel & Resorts Ltd. (Westin and Sheraton). He is also one of the Directors of Board of Directors of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), Intech Limited and Chartered Life Insurance Co. Limited.

Mr. Mohammed Forkan Uddin FCA has been rendering services to ICAB as faculty member; and the chairman of different standing and non-standing committees.

He is a Life Member of Bangladesh Economic Association, Feni Samity, Vice President of Rotary Club of Baridhara Sunrises. Mr. Uddin is a regular participator in Live TV Program on Economic/Business issues and an occasional contributor to the daily newspapers.

Mr. Uddin became an Associate Member in 2005 and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) in 2010.

Short profile of Vice Presidents:

MBM Lutful Hadee FCA, is the proprietor of Hadee Lutful & Co. (HLC), Chartered Accountants, a dynamic consulting and advisory ﬁrm established in November 2016. Mr Hadee qualiﬁed as a Chartered Accountant in 2007 and has 22 years' of work experience in reputed blue chip corporate and professional services ﬁrms. Before founding HLC, he was the Partner-in-Charge of Taxation & Legal Compliance Department of Howladar Yunus & Co. (HYC), Chartered Accountants, from January 2011 to October 2016. Prior to his time at HYC, he worked at Citycell (a SingTel Subsidiary), GP (a Telenor Subsidiary) and MFH Financial Services Ltd. (a Merchant Bank) for more than 10 years in the department of Finance, Taxation, Legal, Corporate and Secretarial Affairs.

MBM Lutful Hadee. Photo: Courtesy

As a professional accountant and legal expert, he has specialisation on International Tax, Corporate and Individual Tax, VAT, Transfer Pricing, Customs, Foreign Investment, Company Matters, Legal Affairs and Regulatory Affairs (BSEC, BOI/BIDA, BBK, BTRC, RJSC, etc.). He has been working for different Standing and Non-Standing Committees of ICAB for many years. She had been one of the Resource persons of ICAB.

Maria Howlader FCA, is the managing partner and founder of Howlader Maria & Co., (HmAC) Chartered Accountants (Member Firm of KRESTON Global). She has been serving Bangladesh Audit, Accounting, Taxation and Advisory Practice since 2008. Before founding her own professional practice and consultancy work, she was the partner in A. Qasem & Co., Chartered Accountants and practiced there for many years. Earlier, she worked for Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co., Chartered Accountants. She became an Associate Member of ICAB in 2008 and Fellow Member in 2013. She is also serving as a Director to the Board of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) and the DAM Foundation.

Maria Howlader. Photo: Courtesy

She has been working for different Standing and Non-Standing Committees of ICAB for many years. She was one of the faculties of ICAB.

Ms. Maria was the Vice President (Operations & Members' Services)-ICAB in 2021 and chairperson of SAFA Women Leadership Committee for the tenure of 2021-22.

Md Johirul Islam FCA, is the Partner of A. Qasem & Co., Chartered Accountants, Member firm of Ecovis International. Mr. Johir completed his L.L.B from Chittagong Law College under The University of Chittagong and practicing Tax and Corporate Law for more than 30 years. He is a senior Member of the Chittagong District Bar Association and Chittagong Taxes Bar Association.

Md Johirul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

Mr. Johir is a member of Rotary International and was a President of Rotary Club of Chittagong Port City. He is the life Member of Ma-o Shishu Hospital, Kidney Foundation and Diabetic association of Bangladesh. Moreover, he is a permanent Member of Chittagong Club Ltd, Chittagong Boat Club, North Gulshan Club Ltd and Life member of Bhatiary Golf Club.