New online market for agri products ‘Sodai’ launched

Corporates

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

New online market for agri products ‘Sodai’ launched

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:21 pm
New online market for agri products ‘Sodai’ launched

The new online marketplace for agricultural products called 'Sodai' has been launched where farmers and entrepreneurs can sell their products and buyers can directly purchase from them.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the online marketplace on Wednesday morning.

The inaugural programme was organised by the Department of Agricultural Marketing who are managing, monitoring and developing the app into a functional marketplace.

The department will also provide transport facilities in different districts, however, the sellers can arrange their own transport as well.

There is a cash on delivery facility for payment along with banking and mobile financial services.

The minister said, "Marketing of agricultural products has always been an important issue. Due to the problem of marketing, many times the farmers do not get a fair price for their produce. This online marketplace is a solution to that problem."

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Earlier, the ICT ministry launched an online platform for agricultural products called "Food for Nation". However, the marketplace is now in a state of disarray with no activities. 

online marketplace / sodai / agri

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

23m | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

28m | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

23h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August