New online market for agri products ‘Sodai’ launched

The new online marketplace for agricultural products called 'Sodai' has been launched where farmers and entrepreneurs can sell their products and buyers can directly purchase from them.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the online marketplace on Wednesday morning.

The inaugural programme was organised by the Department of Agricultural Marketing who are managing, monitoring and developing the app into a functional marketplace.

The department will also provide transport facilities in different districts, however, the sellers can arrange their own transport as well.

There is a cash on delivery facility for payment along with banking and mobile financial services.

The minister said, "Marketing of agricultural products has always been an important issue. Due to the problem of marketing, many times the farmers do not get a fair price for their produce. This online marketplace is a solution to that problem."

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Earlier, the ICT ministry launched an online platform for agricultural products called "Food for Nation". However, the marketplace is now in a state of disarray with no activities.