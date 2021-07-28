New mobile financial service ‘TAP’ launched

The new mobile financial and payment service Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) has been launched on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, the chairman of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, the company that owns 'TAP', inaugurated the service at an inauguration ceremony held at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka, said a TAP press release.

In regards to the inaugurations of TAP, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed said, "In this technological era mobile financial service or MFS is a very fitting and useful technological tool. This is why Trust Bank Limited — a company of the Army Welfare Trust — has partnered with Asian tech giant Axiata Digital Services to launch the Trust Axiata Pay or 'tap'. I am honoured and proud to have been able to launch such a service to coincide with the birth centenary of the father of the nation and the golden jubilee of the country's independence. I hope that we will be able to bring this service to the doorsteps of people In Sha Allah,"

Photo: Courtesy

Humaira Azam, managing director and chief executive officer of Trust Bank Limited said, "Trust Bank aims to provide the best banking services to the people of the country. This is the reason for our partnership with Axiata Group. I believe digital transaction services can reach new heights through this partnership."

The Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of Trust Axiata Digital Limited, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, "We are happy to be able to launch 'tap' at the year of the golden jubilee of our independence. We believe the people of the country will welcome this initiative by the Bangladesh Army and Trust Bank Limited. Trust Axiata Digital Limited will become an icon of trust in mobile banking in the country."

Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, SPP, NSWC, AFWC, PSC, Vice Chairman, Army Welfare Trust; Brig Gen Abul Mansur Md Ashraf Khan, NDC, PSC, Managing Director, Army Welfare Trust; Anthony Sheyantha Abeykoon, CFO Axiata Digital Services; Subbaraman Vaidyanathan, member of the Board of Directors, Axiata Digital Services; Tomoo Maruyama, Chief Strategy Officer, Axiata Digital Services; and other high-end officials were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Trust Axiata Digital Limited was founded in May last year as a mobile financial services company.

The company is a joint venture between Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, the release said.

Formed under the Bangladesh Mobile Financial Services Regulations, 2018, Trust Axiata Digital Limited will operate as a Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and a Payment Service Provider (PSP) in Bangladesh.

The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, fund transfer, cash-out from agents, add money from banks, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge and, e-commerce, the release added.