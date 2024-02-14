New Horizon Canadian International School students show love toward nature this Valentine's Day

While Valentine's Day is traditionally celebrated with loved ones, New Horizon Canadian International School is redefining the expression of love by extending it to nature. In a heartwarming initiative themed 'Love of Nature,' New Horizon students celebrated Valentine's Day in a unique and eco-friendly manner by planting flower plants, recycling, and more.

Inspired by the idea of spreading love and affection beyond human relationships, the school's students demonstrated their commitment to nurturing the environment through a 45-minute tree-planting program, acknowledging the urgency for environmental conservation. All students planted 60 flowers in recycled containers. These containers provide optimal drainage and accommodate roots, ensuring healthy plant growth. The containers' portability will also allow them to be placed strategically, ensuring the plants receive the sunlight and air circulation they need. This activity aims not only to beautify the surroundings but also to instill the importance of recycling and tree plantation within the malleable young minds and channel their energy toward a meaningful cause.

The day progressed with a number of heartwarming activities, beginning with all children gathering for a Valentine's story by Principal Crystal Zaugg. Grade three students prepared sugar cookies from scratch in their Science Class and distributed them to every student. They also went for a bug hunt, looking for handmade 'Love Bugs' hidden around the school. In the end, everyone took a bug home with them. All students also received 'Heart Monsters,' handmade by these Grade Three students. Sharing the love with their peers beyond borders, Kindergarten and Grade 1 students created heartwarming Valentine's Day wishes for Buddy Classes in British Columbia, Canada. Lastly, Principal Crystal handcrafted a crocheted Valentine's Card as a token of love for every student to take home.

Crystal Zaugg, Principal of New Horizon Canadian International School, said, "Celebrating Valentine's Day with a focus on the love of nature has been about making our children more cautious about the planet. We aimed to engage them in hands-on conservation efforts to foster a sustainable future. We are glad to see our students partake in environmental stewardship; they feel responsible for protecting nature. We are proud to support their honest efforts."

This initiative emphasized the importance of recycling in young minds, enabling them to learn about its numerous benefits, primarily waste reduction. This Valentine's Day, New Horizon Canadian International School encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of love for each other and our precious planet.

