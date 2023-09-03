New Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman warmly received by FRC

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder in a recent event, reads a press release.

The gathering served as an opportunity for the FRC to greet and engage with the incoming Finance Secretary, Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, as he takes on his crucial role within the nation's financial leadership.

Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiya, chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, led the delegation representing the council during this significant event.