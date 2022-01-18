New EC of Dhaka Rifle Club holds its first meeting

The first meeting of the newly elected executive committee of Dhaka Rifle Club was held on 9 January in the capital.

The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam, was held at Rio Lounge in Pink City, Gulshan 2, reads a press release.

The elected leaders were welcomed with a bouquet of flowers by Moderator Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam.

Also present on the occasion were Senior Co-President Azmat Rahman, Co-President Shahriar Ahmed, Md Elias Mehedi (additional deputy commissioner general), Mist Nazma Nahar (additional district magistrate), Salma Hossain Ash, Secretary Abdur Rahman, Joint Secretary GM Haider, Tajul Islam Rajib, Treasurer Mushfiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Executive Member M Badrul Arefin (DG National Academy for Planning and Development), Imran Hossain Jitu, Asad Mahmud, Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, Sheikh Saadi and Haji Mohammad Ilim.