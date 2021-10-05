New e-commerce platform ‘Let's GO Mart’ starts journey

A new e-commerce platform 'Let's GO Mart' officially launched its journey today focusing on the Business to Customer (B2C) model to revive the ongoing e-commerce turmoil in the country's market with the slogan "Never let go of your needs".

The launching ceremony of the e-commerce platform was held at AHM Mahmudul Haque Auditorium at the Daily Star Center in the capital, said a press release.

'Let's GO Mart' has more than 8,000 products in 10 categories including fashion accessories, electronics, home appliances, smartphone gadgets, handicrafts.

Customers can buy products without paying in advance from the e-commerce platform.

Chairman of Let's GO Mart Major (Retd) Mohammad Rabiul Alam, Managing Director Golam Mostafa, Director SM Asaduzzaman, Director and Chief Operating Officer Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen, Brand Ambassador Bidya Sinha Mim, Senior officials of the organization were present at the commercial launching ceremony.

Golam Mostafa said, 'Let's GO Mart' will now provide quality products in the fastest time for the customers in the current e-commerce industry of the country.

"We will ensure fast delivery, quality products and the opportunity to deliver the products produced by small entrepreneurs," added Golam Mostafa.

While presenting the business plan of 'Let's GO Mart' at the opening ceremony, Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen said, "We have emphasised two issues in our business model. One is cash on delivery. Where we shall buy the products from the merchants and corporations in cash and deliver the product to the customers and shall receive cash from them. The other is in the Zero Ware House and Zero Advance system, where no product will be stocked and no advance will be taken."

