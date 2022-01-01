New e-commerce platform 'e-Raj' unveils logo 

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 07:44 pm

Minister Group's e-commerce site "e-Raj" has officially unveiled its logo.

The logo unveiling ceremony was held at the Minister Group's head office in the capital on Saturday, reads a press release. 

Chairman of  Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF) and former president of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim was present as the chief guest on the occasion. 

President of Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) and Managing Director of Digicon Technologies Ltd Wahid Sharif, President of Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) Mohammad Shahid-ul Monir, Chairman of the Minister Group and Vice-President of the FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj were present along with Managing Director Dilruba Tanu and other senior officials of the organisation.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "As a result of hard work and honesty, the Minister Group has been moving forward smoothly and successfully for the last twenty years. Electronic products are now available at low prices that could not have been imagined ten years ago. It has become possible as a result of the domestic electronic company. Meanwhile, due to some mistakes in the business model of some companies, the country's e-commerce site has collapsed. We hope that this e-commerce site of the Minister Group will be able to regain the trust of the people in the country market through the business model of e-Raj. Also this business model will create new entrepreneurs in the new country."

On the occasion, Minister Group Chairman and Vice-President of FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj said, ''We are going to launch "e-Raj" service with the quality goods of the Minister in order to give the best products to the customers easily, hassle-free and fast forward fashion. Where customers can easily buy various brands' electronic products in addition to the Minister's electronic products at home. We will launch this service next March. Problems are ongoing in the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh. We will try to overcome that crisis and help restore public confidence in e-commerce. Moreover, in this age of technology, we are constantly relying on new inventions. I am going to launch this e-commerce site with that idea. E-Raj's services include fast delivery assurance, a combination of quality electronics and home appliance products. With the cooperation of all the stakeholders we can deliver all our products on this platform.''

