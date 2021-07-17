New committee of BMCCHK takes charge

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 03:45 pm

Related News

New committee of BMCCHK takes charge

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
New committee of BMCCHK takes charge

New committee of the Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (BMCCHK) took charge on Thursday for the 2021-2023 term. 

The Bangladeshi born businesspeople based in Hong Kong formed the BMCCHK in 2016. 
 
Following an election held on 5 July, the new 11 officials were elected. Hong Kong based Bangladesh businessman Dewan Saiful Islam Masud was elected the President while Rashidul Abedin as General Secretary, said a press release on Saturday. 
 
Jamshed Hafiz as first vice president and SM Mohiuddin were elected as second Vice President. 
 
Sheikh Razif Ahmed as Treasurer while Dr M Abu Saleque, M Humiun Kabir, M Zafar Ali, Hossain M Mosharof, M Mozammel H Chowdhury and M Nahidul Islam Azmal were elected as executive members.
 
The outgoing president Fazle Azim introduced all-new executive committee (EC) members to the general members.
 
The outgoing president thanked all the members for their cooperation during his tenure. Welcoming the new committee he said, "I believe that the new EC committee will take the chamber to a new height."
 
The general members have gracefully congratulated the new EC committee. The new president and general secretary mentioned that in the present pandemic time, there are lots of challenges for business. They vowed to work together to face the present challenges.  
 
They said they will enhance their activities to overcome the present challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic. 
 
The new EC committee will be working to bridge IT and business to make it easy, added the press release.

BMCCHK / hong kong / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident