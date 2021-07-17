New committee of BMCCHK takes charge

New committee of the Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (BMCCHK) took charge on Thursday for the 2021-2023 term.

The Bangladeshi born businesspeople based in Hong Kong formed the BMCCHK in 2016.



Following an election held on 5 July, the new 11 officials were elected. Hong Kong based Bangladesh businessman Dewan Saiful Islam Masud was elected the President while Rashidul Abedin as General Secretary, said a press release on Saturday.



Jamshed Hafiz as first vice president and SM Mohiuddin were elected as second Vice President.



Sheikh Razif Ahmed as Treasurer while Dr M Abu Saleque, M Humiun Kabir, M Zafar Ali, Hossain M Mosharof, M Mozammel H Chowdhury and M Nahidul Islam Azmal were elected as executive members.



The outgoing president Fazle Azim introduced all-new executive committee (EC) members to the general members.



The outgoing president thanked all the members for their cooperation during his tenure. Welcoming the new committee he said, "I believe that the new EC committee will take the chamber to a new height."



The general members have gracefully congratulated the new EC committee. The new president and general secretary mentioned that in the present pandemic time, there are lots of challenges for business. They vowed to work together to face the present challenges.



They said they will enhance their activities to overcome the present challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.



The new EC committee will be working to bridge IT and business to make it easy, added the press release.