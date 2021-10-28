New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brings an even better iconic taste to Bangladesh consumers

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 01:54 pm

Related News

New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brings an even better iconic taste to Bangladesh consumers

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect beverage for today’s youth who actively seek a balanced lifestyle without having to worry about what they consume. It is also ideally-suited for young adults who are looking for greater choice and variation which will complement their busy lifestyles while not compromising on how they enjoy their lives with their friends, families and colleagues.

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 01:54 pm
The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola in Bangladesh has officially launched the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with an even more delicious and refreshing recipe and bold, new packaging to deliver a taste that brings consumers even closer to the iconic classic Coke. Bangladesh consumers can now enjoy the taste of Coke with zero sugar or calories, states a press release. 

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was launched globally in 2005 and reformulated in 2017 to align the taste closer to the classic taste of Coca-Cola. While all listed ingredients and nutritional information remain the same, the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe has bridged the gap even further, enabling Coke fans to enjoy their favourite beverage and embrace a balanced lifestyle. 

Expressing his views about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Ta Duy Tung - Managing Director of Coca-Coca Bangladesh Limited stated, "It has always been the strategy of The Coca-Cola Company to broaden the portfolio of beverages that include a variety of tastes and lifestyles. We need to challenge ourselves in terms of innovation and differentiation, which will lead to a growth of diets and lights category. The consumer landscape is always changing, which is why we must evolve as well to stay ahead of the curve. We are certain the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will certainly make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers to help consumers achieve a balanced lifestyle"

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect beverage for today's youth who actively seek a balanced lifestyle without having to worry about what they consume. It is also ideally-suited for young adults who are looking for greater choice and variation which will complement their busy lifestyles while not compromising on how they enjoy their lives with their friends, families and colleagues.

Tapa Kumar Mondal - Managing Director of International Beverages Private Limited said, "Coca-Cola  Zero Sugar has tasted great success across the world and we hope that it finds similar success in Bangladesh too. Our new and improved product is going to give consumers a new beverage option that will be closer to the taste of classic Coke. We are confident that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will also be a hit among our consumers in Bangladesh."

Through in-house innovation and extensive market testing, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is getting a new look and even more delicious taste. It is perfect for people who want a delicious drink but but with zero sugar and zero calories.

Commenting on this, Lutful Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdul Monem Limited said, "The New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a wonderful addition to our existing portfolio of brands. This new recipe will deliver the true iconic Coke taste less the Sugar. I have no doubt our consumers will love their first sip of this New Product."

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is now available at all leading supermarket chains across the country in 250ml, 500ml bottles and 250ml CANs. 

Coca Cola / Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

16h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era