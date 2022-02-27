New building of Agrani Bank’s Banani corporate branch opened

The new building of Agrani Bank's Banani corporate branch was inaugurated on Sunday (27 February).

Bank's Chairman Dr Zayed Bakht was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was present as the special guest.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam, Md Monirul Islam and General Managers Md Mozammel Hossain, Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun and Md Nurul Huda were ppresent at guests.

In his speech, Chairman Dr Zayed Bakht said, "I hope you will take Agrani Bank forward by working diligently and consciously in your respective responsibilities to build a prosperous economy."

Speaking as the special guest, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam said Agrani Bank is moving forward uninterruptedly.

Presided over by Md Moniruzzaman, Banani corporate Branch deputy general manager and Branch head, the programme was also addressed by KM Masudur Rahman, managing director of Masud Steel Device; Md Aftab Hossain Bhuiyan, managing director of Uniform Textile Mills Limited; Md Golam Mostafa, chairman of Deshbondhu Group; and Humayun Kabir Selim, managing director of Khantex Fashion Limited.