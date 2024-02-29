New board of directors taken over charge of BIAA

New Board of Directors of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) for the year 2024 & 2025 have taken over the Charge of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA).

Result of the BIAA election for the year 2024 & 2025 formally declared by the Election Board in the Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association held on Wednesday, 28 February, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Samson H Chowdhury Center (1st Floor), Dhaka Club Ltd. Dhaka. Md Nuruzzaman, outgoing president, BIAA presided over the meeting.

Heroic Wounded Freedom Fighter AKM Azad, M Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan and Mohammad Amirul Islam were elected as President, Senior Vice-President and Vice-President respectively.

Deepok Kumar Baral, Mohd. Akhtaruzzaman, M Mahmudur Rashid, Mohammad Shahidul Bari, Syed Tasadeque Hosssain (Jahangir), Mamun Akbar, Md Jashimuddin, Md Mostafa Sorowar, Dr Syed Omar Farukh, Mohammad Aminul Islam, KMN. Manjurul Haque, Dr SM Jaglul Mozumder, Md Rashed Khan, Ali Haider Mohamed Sazzad, Kazi Azmal Haque, Ahammad Uzzaman, Heroic Freedom Fighter Col. Md Moyenul Haque and Idris Ali Molla were elected as Directors.

A total of 140 representatives from member firms of BIAA attended the Annual General Meeting.

Outgoing President Md Nuruzzaman welcomed newly elected President Md Nuruzzaman and his Board with bouquets and formally handed over the charge of BIAA.

Newly elected President AKM Azad thanked the outgoing President and his Board and hope their cooperation in future work of BIAA.

Newly elected President AKM Azad, Senior Vice-President, M Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan and Vice-President, Mohammad Amirul Islam are associated with many others leading business and social organisations.